DA calls on SAHRC to protect patients’ rights at Free State Psychiatric Complex

Bloemfontein - The Democratic Alliance has lodged a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate the lack of healthcare services at the Kosmos Care and Rehabilitation Centre at the Free State Psychiatric Complex in Bloemfontein.

This follows several complaints received regarding the poor state of healthcare and severe human rights violations at the state healthcare facility consequent to nursing personnel being on strike due to the lack of coronavirus (Covid-19) personal protective equipment (PPE) and lack of decontamination at wards, DA whip in the Free State legislature Mariette Pittaway said in a statement on Sunday.

On July 27, upon receiving the complaints, the DA wrote an urgent letter to Free State health MEC Montseng Tsiu requesting her intervention. "Despite, the urgent nature of our communication, the DA has to date not received any feedback nor an acknowledgement of receipt from the MEC, a testament to her term in office," Pittaway said.

"It was reported to the DA, that patients had been locked in wards all day without any supervision and without food, while suffering from physical disability. Additionally, patients experienced distress from not receiving their prescribed medication and some patients were found naked, as there was no laundry service that morning. The storerooms with diapers and other consumables was locked and technical services had to be called in to cut the locks," she said.

The healthcare facility's management was made aware of the situation and the fundamental human rights violations experienced by the patients. People with mental illness were among the most vulnerable people in society due to their dependence on others for care and support.