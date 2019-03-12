File photo: Skyler Reid.



JOHANNESBURG - Drugs worth over R2 million have been recovered in Bloemfontein from an Intercape bus travelling between Pretoria and Plettenberg Bay, police said on Tuesday.

"At about 22:30 during offloading it was discovered that there were five big travelling bags that could not be accounted for. The staff member became suspicious of what could be in the bags as they were not tagged," police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said.





Police at Park Road, upon arrival at the Bloemfontein Tourism Centre in Willows, inspected the bags and found mandrax tablets.





The drugs had been divided into transparent bags, with an estimated 500 tablets contained in each bag.





"The total weight of the drugs was found to be 177, 23 kilograms with an estimated street value of R 2 460 000. The police seized the drugs and no suspect has been arrested yet," said Covane.





An investigation has been launched to try and determine the origin of the drugs and their destination.



