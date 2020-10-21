Duo arrested over Senekal court violence released on bail, decision on Horner murder suspects expected on Thursday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The two suspects who face murder charges at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court will learn their fate on Thursday. The court is expected to make its decision after the accused made representations for bail on Tuesday. The suspects, Paul Roux residents Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, are accused of murdering Brendin Horner, a 21-year-old farm manager from Senekal. Phaladi Shuping, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Free State, said the accused would learn their fate in court on Thursday. Shuping also said two men who were arrested when angry farmers descended to the court and damaged state property were both released on R15 000 bail on Monday.

Andre Pienaar and Stefanus Johannes Fourie – who are accused of being part of a group that toppled a police van and set it on fire, were released on bail in two separate courts.

Pienaar was denied bail at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court, but the Bloemfontein High Court overruled the decision and granted him R15 000 bail.

For Fourie, who spent the weekend in jail after being arrested, he was released on R15 000 bail on his first appearance. He faces public violence, attempted murder and incitement charges.

Last Friday, Senekal saw members of the EFF descend to Senekal to protect the judiciary, they said, while farmers and supporters of AfriForum descended to the court to support Horner and call for an end to farm murders.

There was tension in the air, but the police managed to keep the two groups at bay despite small flashpoints.

EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters there were no farm murders in the country and that the killing of women and children deserved special attention, not farm murders.

“There are no white farmers being killed in South Africa,” said Malema, indicating that his party did not agree with the notion of a ’genocide’ which is popularly touted by right-wing minorities.

The firebrand leader of the “red berets” said, the killing of women and children - which has reached crisis level in the country in recent years - deserved special attention.

He said the EFF was not in Senekal to support criminals.

’’We are here to confront white arrogance. We don’t want nonsense,” he said.

The FF Plus condemned EFF supporters singing the “Kill the Boer” song in Senekal and lodged a complaint against Malema and his supporters with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald said farm murders were a reality.

“Julius Malema must be held personally liable because he is openly advocating hate and violence.

“Before today’s court case in Senekal, he even condoned the notion of a civil war.

“This incitement stirs up supporters and makes them behave recklessly, as was the case with the countrywide Clicks protests.

“Julius Malema is not above the law, and it is time for action to be taken against him in the interest of all the people in the country,” said Groenewald.

IOL