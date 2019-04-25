Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Welkom - An elderly man died in a flood at Buitekant Street near the Bronville taxi rank in Welkom in the Free State, the South African Police Services (SAPS) said on Thursday. Police were called to the scene at around 6pm on Wednesday where an unknown male had drowned.

"According to eyewitness, this male (deceased) was walking in the water caused by flooding after heavy rains in the area," Free State police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said

"He was struggling to stay afloat. He then disappeared under the water. Police diving unit was called for assistance."

After the body was retrieved by a member of SAPS' diving unit, it was transported to the Welkom mortuary.

An inquest docket has been opened.

African News Agency/ANA