Eskom announces Stage 1 load shedding for Boxing Day

Johannesburg - After suspending load shedding on Christmas Day, Eskom has announced Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Boxing Day until further notice. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were implementing the lowest load shedding level due to the low demand for electricity during the festive season, which allowed them to reduce the reliance on emergency generation reserves.

South Africa has been gripped with record high levels of load shedding blackouts in 2022. The year 2022 has seen South Africa gripped with the most load shedding blackouts ever. South Africa has also experienced record high levels of Stage 6 load shedding more than once, in 2022 alone.

As a means to combat alleged sabotage at some of Eskom’s power stations during this festive season, President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered SANDF troops to man some of the power stations as a deterrent. Recently, Eskom's group chief executive Andre De Ruyter also announced that he had resigned but is only expected to leave office in March next year. Some quarters had been calling for De Ruyter to vacate office after he failed to end load shedding.

The Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said of his resignation. “De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31, 2023.” Amid speculation as to who would take up the position, the Eskom Board confirmed there was no plan for chairperson Makwana to become an interim CEO, and that a comprehensive executive search would be conducted to find a suitably qualified candidate.

