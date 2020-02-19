Cape Town – Eskom has given the embattled Letsemeng Local Municipality in the Free State seven days to settle R5.4 million in debt.
Should the payment not be made by February 26, Eskom said it would withhold electricity supply services.
Following payment made by the Free State Treasury to assist the municipality, Eskom gave the municipality a seven-day grace period.
“Based on a commitment by Free State Treasury to assist the Letsemeng Local Municipality to pay a portion of its Eskom electricity debt, Eskom has now granted the municipality with a seven-day grace period to settle the outstanding amount to avoid outages."
Koffiefontein, Luckhoff and Petrusburg residents have been warned to expect daily scheduled electricity outages from 6am until 8pm from Thursday until the breach is remedied, OFS reported.