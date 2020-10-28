Five people, including a lawyer, arrested for allegedly stealing diesel worth R150K from Transnet
Pretoria – Five people, including a lawyer, have appeared in court for possession of suspected stolen diesel as well as damaging essential infrastructure to siphon the Transnet diesel.
“Last week on Friday, Transnet officials reported a pressure drop on one of its valves in Cornelia (a town in the Free State) and immediately contacted the local police.
“The visible policing members visited the scene and established that the valve was damaged and crude oil estimated at approximately R150 000 was allegedly stolen,” said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).
Free State Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said on the same day, Hawks officers assisted by other SAPS units crime intelligence and the flying squad, supported by Fidelity Security Services, followed up on information concerning suspects who were in possession of suspected stolen crude oil at a plot in Boksburg, Gauteng.
“Almost 40 000 litres of crude oil, two trucks with trailers, two vehicles, a generator pump and other various items were seized.
“The five suspects inclusive of a female lawyer were also rounded up,” said Steyn.
She said the five are Daniel Zvinavashe, 33, Jabulani Ntshingila, 29, Enough Stuurman, 26, Jeremiah Mopeli, 25, and Zama Cele, 31.
“They appeared briefly before the magistrate at Vosloorus on Tuesday on charge of possession of suspected stolen property (crude oil) and tampering with essential infrastructure,” said Steyn.
“The case has since been transferred to the Vrede Magistrate’s Court and they are expected to appear again on November 2.”
African News Agency(ANA)