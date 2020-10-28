Five people, including a lawyer, arrested for allegedly stealing diesel worth R150K from Transnet

Pretoria – Five people, including a lawyer, have appeared in court for possession of suspected stolen diesel as well as damaging essential infrastructure to siphon the Transnet diesel.

“Last week on Friday, Transnet officials reported a pressure drop on one of its valves in Cornelia (a town in the Free State) and immediately contacted the local police.

“The visible policing members visited the scene and established that the valve was damaged and crude oil estimated at approximately R150 000 was allegedly stolen,” said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Free State Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said on the same day, Hawks officers assisted by other SAPS units crime intelligence and the flying squad, supported by Fidelity Security Services, followed up on information concerning suspects who were in possession of suspected stolen crude oil at a plot in Boksburg, Gauteng.

“Almost 40 000 litres of crude oil, two trucks with trailers, two vehicles, a generator pump and other various items were seized.