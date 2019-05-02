Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Hoopstad - Four people were arrested after a man was beaten to death by a mob in Hoopstad, Free State police said in a statement on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, said the deceased, Molefi Moses Kubu, 36, allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man with a knife in the face while they were at Saverite in Hoopstad CBD on Wednesday.

Thakeng said the victim reported the incident to Hoopstad police and registered a case of assault and thereafter reported the incident to residents of Tikwana.

“A group of people went to the house of Kubu and forced him out of his home and beat him to death,” he said.

Hoopstad SAPS members were called to the scene and residents threatened to burn the police vehicle and members sought back-up from the station commander and her team. On arrival at the scene, four suspects, aged between 32 and 37 years old, were identified and arrested and charged with murder and are expected to appear before the Hoopstad Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

About 60 people demanded the release of the suspects but it was denied, Thakeng said. “The situation is under control as public order policing members were deployed to maintain law and order in Tikwana.”

Welkom Cluster Commander, Major General Lerato Molale, condemned the killing of people through mob justice and encouraged residents to report crime to local police so that perpetrators of crime can be brought to justice.

