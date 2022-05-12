Four arrested for allegedly stealing sheep in Free State

Rustenburg - Four people were arrested, in two separate incidents, for allegedly stealing sheep in the Free State. Two men were arrested in Warden, after they were found transporting 47 sheep, and the vehicle that was transporting the stock was confiscated.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, Warden police were conducting patrols aimed at addressing stock theft in their policing precinct. Members came across a suspicious blue Toyota bakkie with two occupants, pulling a trailer loaded with sheep. “They questioned the suspects and, upon further investigation, it was found that the documentation for the stock was falsified. They were escorted to the police station where Vrede Stock Theft Unit discovered that the 47 sheep were freshly brand marked in order to cover other markings,” said Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring. He said the two, aged 27 and 46, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

In a second incident, two men were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen livestock at Languerwacht farm, in Heilbron, on Tuesday. “The farm owner alleged that on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he counted his sheep, locked the gate, and took his employees home. “On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, he received a call from a neighbour who informed him that his sheep are wandering around and it seems like the fence had been cut. The farm owner came back and viewed camera footage that showed a bakkie, loaded with the livestock, heading in the direction of Sasolburg. Police were alerted and, after following leads, found 12 sheep locked inside a room at one of the houses in Zamdela,” said Captain Malebo Khosana.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the two were arrested and 15 sheep, with the estimated value of R30 000, were recovered. The suspects are expected to appear in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charge of stock theft and possession of suspected stolen property. IOL