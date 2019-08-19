File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Port Elizabeth - Four suspects were arrested after Harmony Security personnel caught them in the act allegedly attempting to steal copper cabling at Phakisa mine in Odendaalsrus, the police said in a statement on Monday. "In the early hours of today the 19 August at 2.45am, Harmony Security officers were busy with their duties when they discovered four men busy stealing Copper cable at Phakisa mine and the police were called to the scene."

"They were arrested and the police confiscated 41 metres of copper cable, Loco battery valued at R400, (an) extension cord worth R600 and (a) green electrical motor that amount to R2 000," the statemen said.

Police said that one of the suspects was injured and admitted to hospital under police guard for medical treatment. The suspects were handed over to Captain Mojuta Mabaso and Sergeant Lebalele Lenake of Odendaalsrus Police Station and will face a charge of theft of copper cable.

They are expected to appear in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

