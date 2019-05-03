Four people, including a child, were killed in a crash on the N3 highway near Warden, Emer-G-Med Paramedics said. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Four people, including a child, were killed in a crash on the N3 highway near Warden in the Free State, Emer-G-Med Paramedics said on Friday. The accident happened on Thursday night.

"Three occupants from one vehicle, two adults and one child, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased on the scene," the private paramedic service said.

Two others, one whom was critically injured, were rushed to hospital. The critically injured patient later died as a result of her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

