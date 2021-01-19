Four Shosholoza Meyl employees die in Free State car crash
Cape Town - The United National Transport Union (UNTU) has sent its sincerest condolences to the relatives of four of its members who died in a car crash.
The victims were employed at Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS), also known as Shosholoza Meyl. They died during the early hours of Monday morning.
General secretary of the transport union Steve Harris said it was an incredibly sad time for the union as they had already lost so many members to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that four more of our members died in a vehicle accident. Our prayers are with the families and all those who knew the deceased and the four other passengers, all UNTU members, who are being treated in hospital for their injuries,” Harris said.
According to the union, eight employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had travelled by train from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth on Friday, January 15.
However, the group was driving back in a company vehicle.
According to Harris, at approximately 4am, a tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on the N1 highway near Ventersburg.
He said the accident was being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS).
Harris said the names of the deceased as well as those injured in the crash were being withheld until the SAPS had informed their families.
Last week, the transport union also mourned the loss of seven of its members in just over a week who died of Covid-19. Four of the deceased worked at the Disa Branch of Prasa in Bellville, while the other three were employed with Transnet.
