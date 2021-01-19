Four Shosholoza Meyl employees die in Free State car crash

Cape Town - The United National Transport Union (UNTU) has sent its sincerest condolences to the relatives of four of its members who died in a car crash.

The victims were employed at Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS), also known as Shosholoza Meyl. They died during the early hours of Monday morning.

General secretary of the transport union Steve Harris said it was an incredibly sad time for the union as they had already lost so many members to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that four more of our members died in a vehicle accident. Our prayers are with the families and all those who knew the deceased and the four other passengers, all UNTU members, who are being treated in hospital for their injuries,” Harris said.

A car crash claimed the lives of four UNTU members on Monday morning. | UNTU

According to the union, eight employees of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) had travelled by train from Johannesburg to Port Elizabeth on Friday, January 15.