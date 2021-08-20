Four teenage boys in court for allegedly sexually harassing female classmate

JOHANNESBURG: Four teenagers boys, accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old female classmate, have been arrested and suspected from school. The teenagers, aged 14, 15, 16 and 19, were suspended after the girl’s father reported it to the school.

Police were called in, and the boys were arrested. Spokesperson for the Free State Department of Education, Howard Ndaba, said the incident occurred on August 11. He said the girl, a Grade 9 learner at Tlotlanang Combined School, had gone to a nearby tuckshop with her friends.

“On the way there, she realised that she had forgotten something and went back to class to get it. “She found the boys in class and they started violating her. She later told her parents who told the school. The boys were suspended and later arrested,” Ndaba said. Colonel Thandi Mbambo, of the Free State police, said the girl went to the classroom at around noon, during break time, to get her snacks. Five boys were in the classroom.

“One of them allegedly closed the door and four of them allegedly started touching the victim inappropriately. The fifth boy allegedly pushed them away and the victim managed to run away. “The victim informed her father who informed the teacher.” A case of sexual assault was opened for investigation on August 17.