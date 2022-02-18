Free State cop arrested for urinating, vomiting on his disabled grandmother

CAPE Town – A police officer in the Free State has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence on his disabled grandmother. The officer is expected to appear in the Bohlokong Magistrate Court today.

According to the spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Grace Langa, the officer is being charged with assault and crimen injuria. She said the officer who is currently suspended has a history of abusing his 75-year-old grandmother. “It is also alleged that the suspect (the grandson) has been abusing his grandmother over her pension grant for a while.

“Other government stakeholder departments are involved in the matter and have submitted a report in this regard. The matter happened in Bohlokong, Bethlehem,” Langa said. She also stated it is alleged that the family are putting pressure on the grandmother to withdraw the charges against the police officer in an attempt to save the officer’s job. “The suspect is being detained at the Bohlokong Police Station in Bloemfontein and will be appearing on Friday, February 18, 2022 in the Bohlokong Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application.