The confiscated antiretroviral tablets. PHOTO: Supplied/SAPS

Cape Town - Three men and a woman were arrested and 160 bottles of antiretroviral (ARV) tablets were confiscated in Thabong, Free State police said on Friday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the four were arrested on Thursday night, after police received information about a vehicle transporting ARV tablets Kroonstad to Thabong.

"The vehicle which was driven by a female was stopped and searched and police found 160 tablet containers inside two boxes. The two boxes were confiscated together with the motor vehicle. The three men aged between 31 and 43 and woman aged 34 were arrested and detained at Welkom cells," Makhele said.

The four were charged according to section 22 (A) 101/1965 Medicine and related substance act and will appear in court soon.

“This is the third arrest in a short space of time where people are found with large quantities of ARVs. Our appreciation to the community for their assistance in apprehending these selfish people who are abusing government initiatives for community health to their advantage”, Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said.