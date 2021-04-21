Free State man to spend life in prison for raping a child

Johannesburg - A Free State man who pretended to play with a child before luring her to a dilapidated building and raping her has been handed a life sentence.

Molahlehi Ramatekwane, 49, was sentenced on Tuesday at the Edenburg Regional Court after a trial that lasted two years.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the incident happened in September 2018.

He said then 14-year-old girl was on the streets at about 7pm playing with a ball.

She then decided to go home and met Ramatekwane along the way.

Makhele said Ramatekwane then pretended to be playing with the victim, before kicking the ball to a dilapidated house close by.

“They both went into the house to look for the ball. The accused overpowered the victim and raped her. A community member appeared and rescued the victim.

Makhele said the community arrived at the scene, detained Ramatekwabe and called police.

“The DNA results confirmed the incident and the eye witness also gave admissible evidence before the Court of Law which helped strengthen the case,” he said.

The Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the bravery and commitment of the eye witness for giving a water-tight evidence before the Court which assisted in ensuring that justice was served for the teenager.

IOL