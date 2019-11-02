File picture

ODENDAALSRUS - The police in the Free State has welcomed the 20-year imprisonment sentence handed down to convicted murderer Lucky Karedi, 29, in the Odendaalsrus Regional court this week. Godfrey Kojoano, 29, and two friends were "sitting in front of Buti’s tavern in Kutloanong drinking together" at about 3pm on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Captain Stephen Thakeng said in a statement.

Karedi "confronted the trio and alleged that he also bought beer and gave it to Godfrey". The trio "refused to allow him to drink with them".

"He became aggressive and left. He returned later holding a knife. One of the friends tried to prevent him from injuring someone. While trying to prevent him from hurting anyone, Lucky stabbed him on the right shoulder in the process. He further went on to stab Godfrey in the chest. Godfrey tried to remove the knife from his chest, but the handle broke off. Lucky then fled the scene."

Kojoane was declared dead at the scene by emergency management services (EMS) personnel. Karedi was arrested later the same day by Odendaalsrus SAPS members. He was found guilty as charged, and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and five years imprisonment for attempted murder, Thakeng said.