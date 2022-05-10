Free State police appeal for help in identifying human remains

Pretoria - Free State police are appealing for help in identifying human remains which were discovered in a river near Tuke River in Clocolan. Police said the body was discovered on May 5 by a community member who was working at the dumping site.

“The deceased has not been identified yet. The torso was clad in a yellow T-shirt,” said Captain Phumelelo Dhlamini. “Anyone who has information, can contact Detective Sergeant John Leseba of Clocolan police station at 082 466 7737 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted via the MySAPS App.” In another similar incident in the same province, police requested the public to assist in identifying the body of an unknown male that was found floating in a dam near Winnie Park in Bronville.

The body was found on April 9. According to police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng community members discovered the body. “SAPS were called to the scene and the body was retrieved from the water.

“The victim was suspected to have drowned and was certified dead. There were no visible injuries on the body and the body was decomposed.” Thakeng said an inquest docket had been opened. He said the victim who is an African male, could be aged between 38 and 42 years old and was about 1.7 metres in height.

Police said the victim had been wearing blue jeans and a brown T-shirt. Anyone with information to trace relatives of the deceased, can contact Detective Sergeant Lerato Sello of Bronville Detective Services at 083 802 768 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL