Heuningspruit - Free State police on Wednesday confirmed they were investigating the death of a local journalist whose body was discovered along the N1 near Heuningspruit .



Junior Bonase, 41, was discovered next to the highway by a passerby at around 11pm on Tuesday night .





His body was found with injuries to the face. Bonase worked for Bloemfontein- based Dumelang News.





Colonel Thandi Mbambo told IOL the cause of Bonase's death was currently unknown and that a post-mortem would be conducted.





"A case of culpable homicide had been opened at this stage for further investigation.





"A post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday to determine the exact cause of death," Mbambo said.





Free State police commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe meanwhile, conveyed his condolences to Bonase's family.





“We have good relations with journalists in the Free State as they support our initiatives in the fight against crime. We are saddened by the loss of such an energetic, committed journalist, and will work tirelessly to uncover the cause of his death”, he concluded.



