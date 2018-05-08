JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has on Wednesday, reshuffled her provincial executive, promoting health department's director of nursing Montsheng Tsiu to member of the executive council (MEC).

Ntombela further separated the cooperative governance, traditional affairs, human Settlements department into two with own MECs.

Butana Khompela is now MEC for social development, Benny Malakoane was appointed MEC for agriculture and rural development, Oupa Khoabane was appointed to the cooperative governance department and Maki Mahasa as economic, small business development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC.

The human settlements portfolio was incorporated into the public works and infrastructure department.

Ntombela, who is also deputy president of the African National Congress Women's League, took over from Ace Magashule who vacated his premiership post to take over as the ANC secretary general.

''I would to take this opportunity to welcome the new member of the executive council, Honourable Montseng Tsiu, who brings a wealth of experience after working in the healthcare sector for many years. Montseng is a seasoned health activist, a trade unionist and a humble dedicated leader of our people. I wish her well in her new responsibility,'' Ntombela said.

Tsiu is also a former chairperson of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in the province.

African News Agency/ANA