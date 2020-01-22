Cape Town – A Free State school principal appeared in the Dewetsdorp Magistrate's Court today on a charge of assault.
Following a protest by pupils, which led to the 62-year-old Jimmy Roos School principal, Sakkie Joubert, being attacked, he had handed himself over to the police, the Bloemfontein Courant reported.
This after a video trending on social media depicted him allegedly assaulting a pupil at the special needs school, which is 75km south-east of Bloemfontein. Joubert denies hitting the boy and claims he is not the man seen in the video.
He was released on a warning and will appear in court again on March 24.
In the video, Joubert is allegedly seen hitting a pupil several times at a hostel at around 10.19pm on Friday, August 16 last year. The victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy.