Free State SAPS divers retrieve farm attack victim’s body from watery grave

DURBAN - Free State police have arrested a man over the death of a farmworker whose body was retrieved from a canal on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said police were called to the scene in Theunissen just before midday.

Mbambo said police divers pulled Ditsebe Lesotho’s body out of the canal.

"The lifeless body of the deceased was found wrapped with a blanket and tied with wires to the trolley that was allegedly used to drag him from the house, the scene where he was killed," Mbambo said.

She said Lesotho had been stabbed in the head and hit on the hip.

"A hammer, suspected to have been used as a murder weapon, was found and confiscated by police at the scene from where the body was dragged with a trolley," she said.

Mbamo said the suspect, who was seen by a community member, was apprehended and handed over to police.

"A case of murder was opened for further investigation. A 30-year-old suspect will appear in the Theunissen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," Mbambo said.

IOL