Sinethemba Jantjie. File photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bethlehem - Condolences began pouring in on Monday following the death of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Free State Stars player Sinethemba Jantjie. Jantjie died in a car accident in Bethlehem, Free State, on Monday morning.

The midfielder made his first debut during the 2016/17 season and, before joining Ea lla koto, played for Mbombela in the National First Division (NFD).

Ea lla koto’s general manager Rantsi Mokoena confirmed Jantjie's passing in a short statement.

“It is with great sorrow that the club reports on the passing away of one of our players, Mr Sinethemba Jantjie,” Mokoena said

According to club management, the 30-year-old player was due to join Bidvest Wits on a pre-contract for the next season.

Leading tributes was Ea lla koto's former coach Luc Eymael, who extended his condolences to Jantjie’s family and the team.

“Very sad to hear these news, Jantjie my boy RIP. Condolences to his family and to all Free states stars family,” Eymael tweeted.

Mokoena said the team would meet with Jantjie’s family and details of the funeral and memorial arrangements will be shared soon.

“Our hearts go out to the Jantjie family and to Free State Stars in their time of sorrow as they try to comprehend this profound loss,” PSL wrote on their Twitter account.

Our hearts go out to the Jantjie family and to @FreeStateStars in their time of sorrow as they try to comprehend this profound loss. pic.twitter.com/t5itpEvMI1 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 1, 2019

“The club is deeply saddened to learn the passing of Sinethemba Jantjie. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and the entire Free State Stars community,” Cape Town City meanwhile, wrote on their Twitter page.

The club is deeply saddened to learn the passing of Sinethemba Jantjie. Our and prayers thoughts are with the family and the entire Free State Stars community 💙#SinethembaJantjie#RIP pic.twitter.com/ZtPIqE5Xte — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 1, 2019

