Free State traffic officials nabbed for R1 400 bribe, being in possession of motorists’ drivers licences

JOHANNESBURG: Two Free State traffic officials, aged 44 and 50, have been arrested for allegedly accepting a R1400 bribe from a motorist and being in possession of motorists’ drivers licences.

The arrests of the two officials happened separately, with the 44-year-old traffic officer nabbed for allegedly accepting R1 400 bribe, which had been allegedly orchestrated by the 50-year-old female traffic officer.

It is alleged that a vehicle had been impounded from a foreign national last Thursday and the traffic officer allegedly demanded that the victim produce his passport, along with R1 400 gratification, for the car to be released.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the officer, a 50-year-old police woman, was arrested on Monday and was expected to appear in court on corruption charges, on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old officer had been arrested first, for receiving and accepting the payment.

“Her arrest follows an investigation into an incident, which took place on Thursday, April 21, 2021, where a motorist had his vehicle impounded by a 50-year-old female traffic official.

“She allegedly stated that the victim, who is a foreign national, needed to produce his passport and a gratification of R1 400 in order for the vehicle to be released.

“The victim left the scene and sought assistance from his supervisor, who then alerted the local police about the ordeal,” said Singo.

He said an investigation by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime unit was quickly assembled.

“The gratification money was received by another traffic officer, Letebele Rampai, 44, Instead of the 50-year-old traffic official, and released the vehicle.

“Rampai was arrested and appeared in court on April 26, 2021.

“Further investigations were conducted and the Hawks members found several drivers licenses inside the vehicle of the 50-year-old traffic official, which led to her arrest,” said Singo.

