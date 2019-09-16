File picture: Pexels

Durban - A woman from the Bothaville area of Free State province is facing a charge of murder after stabbing her husband in the neck with a broken bottle, police have said. The murder took place on Saturday just before 3.30pm, according to captain Stephen Thakeng.

"A 26-year-old suspect who is also a wife to the deceased alleges that she was sleeping at the house when the deceased entered the house. He woke her up and that’s when an argument started. It is not clear what the argument was about. The suspect, Dimakatso Maxhasa (26), stabbed her husband Montoedi Nzuza (29) in the neck once with a broken bottle. He was certified dead by emergency personnel."

Investigating officer sergeant Moleme Phakoe later arrested Maxhasa and charged her with murder, said Thakeng.

The woman made her first appearance at the Bothaville Magistrate's Court on Monday and the case was postponed to September 25 for bail application.

Bothaville station commander colonel Disebo Tshabalala applauded sergeant Phakoe for his good work, said Thakeng.

