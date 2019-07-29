File photo: Pixabay

Odendaalsrus - Free State police have asked for the public's help in tracing four male suspects following a business robbery in Odendaalsrus. According to captain Stephen Thakeng, a manhunt was launched following the robbery, which took place on Sunday just before 3am.

Thakeng said a tavern owner and his employees were inside the establishment, which was closed, when four balaclava-clad men, two armed with handguns, forced their way in.

"The door was forced open and a bolt cutter was used to cut the iron bars at the cash register. The light was switched off and the employees and the owner were ordered to lie on the floor. An undisclosed amount of cash and liquor were taken at gun point. One shot was also fired but nobody was injured," said Thakeng.

He said the suspects fled the scene on foot.

When the employees turned on the lights, they realised the owner was bleeding from his mouth and head. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The incident was reported to Odendaalsrus Police Station and a case of business robbery was registered for further investigation.

Any person who might know the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer, detective constable Bheki Thebeko, at Odendaalsrus detective services on 057 916 2432 during office hours.

