Grandfather arrested for alleged rape of granddaughter
RUSTENBURG – A 50-year-old man was arrested in Rammolutsi, Viljoenskroon for allegedly raping his step granddaughter, aged 14, said Free State police.
Spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the step grandfather was arrested on Sunday.
“His arrest came after the 14-year-old victim finally gathered the strength to inform her grandmother about her ordeal at the hands of her grandfather.
“The victim alleged that the first incident occurred on August 2020 when she was at home watching TV in the absence of her grandmother. She further alleged, that she was only with her step grandfather in the house when he pulled her on the couch in the sitting room and raped her without a condom,” Captain Khosana said.
He said the girl did not tell anyone about the incident because he threatened to kill her if she were to inform anyone of the incident.
“She went on to report that another horrible incident happened again in September 2021 in the morning, when the grandfather barged into her bedroom saying he needed bath towels. As he wanted to jump onto the bed where she was lying, she tried to run into the sitting room but he grabbed her and dragged her into his bedroom, where he raped her for the second time. After the ordeal, she told him that she was going to inform her grandmother but he replied by saying that he was not afraid of prison,” Captain Khosana said.
The girl reportedly narrated her ordeal on Saturday, while her biological mother was at home.
“The daughter went to the grandmother who was sitting with the mother’s friends and told them that the mother did not know that the grandfather was abusing her sexually. She related everything and the police were informed.”
The grandfather appeared at Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of rape.
His case was postponed to December 7 for bail application.
IOL