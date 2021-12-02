Grandfather arrested for alleged rape of granddaughter

“His arrest came after the 14-year-old victim finally gathered the strength to inform her grandmother about her ordeal at the hands of her grandfather.

“The victim alleged that the first incident occurred on August 2020 when she was at home watching TV in the absence of her grandmother. She further alleged, that she was only with her step grandfather in the house when he pulled her on the couch in the sitting room and raped her without a condom,” Captain Khosana said.

He said the girl did not tell anyone about the incident because he threatened to kill her if she were to inform anyone of the incident.