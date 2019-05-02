Residents of Hamilton, Mangaung in the Free State have been alerted of electrical supply interruptions. Picture: Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Johannesburg - Residents of Hamilton, Mangaung (Human and Pat Mullin) in the Free State have on Thursday, been alerted of electrical supply interruptions. "The power may be restored without warning at any time during the shutdown period, and all installations must therefore be treated as live and dangerous," Centlec said.

"Should your power not be interrupted within one hour of the scheduled starting time, please ignore this notice as the scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. You will receive another notice in due course."

The electricity distributor said the shutdown is necessary for construction and/or maintenance upgrades on the network.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the interruption," said Centlec.

African News Agency (ANA)