Bloemfontein - Police in the Free State arrested a total number of 1,873 people during high density operations, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Wednesday.

He said the arrests were made during the operations from December 18 up to Christmas Day.

"More successes are expected as these kinds of operations will be continuing throughout the festive season," he said.

Amongst other these arrests includes: 540 arrests made for contact crimes, such as murder, attempted murder, rapes and assaults, 271 people were arrested as a result of crimes depended on police actions.

"These crimes relate to driving under the influence of alcohol, where 74 arrests, we might have prevented road accidents which might have destroyed innocent people lives..."

He said drugs were also confiscated, and 187 people were arrested throughout the province.

"We also intensified our operations on liquor-related incidents, whereby those who were drinking in public were drastically dealt with which saved them from becoming victims of crime.

