Horner family hopeful farm manager’s death will bring an end to tension in Senekal

Durban - A Free State family is hopeful that the death of their loved one will bring a turning point to the tension in the area that has been in the spotlight after farmers went on rampage outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week. The riot stemmed from the murder of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner, who was murdered and his body bound with rope and tied to a pole. Two men were arrested in connection with Horner's death and the farming community demanded that the suspects be handed over to them. Matters went awry and property was damaged during a protest. One person has since been charged for attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence. His bail application has been denied.

On Tuesday, ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Senekal community to offer their condolences and assure them that government was doing everything in it's power to ensure that there is justice for Horner's death.

Ministers Bheki Cele and Ayanda Dlodlo visited the Senekal community on Tuesday. Picture: SAPS

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa are set to appear in court again on October 16 and government has appealed to the community to remain calm.

"Avoid breaking or taking the law into your own hands. Law enforcement agencies will be on the ground to ensure that every person attending the proceedings is safe," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The ministers said government is fast tracking the implementation of the revised Rural Safety Strategy to respond to the security needs of rural communities as well as support social and economic development.

"Government will continue to use the District Development Model to ensure that critical infrastructure development in the country benefits rural areas.

“The safety and stability of farming communities is critical in providing South Africa with food and creation of jobs.

“Criminals take advantage of the farming community because of their isolation and none-proximity to other communities," the statement read.

Spokesperson for the Horner family, Gilly Scheepers said they appreciated the visit.

“We really appreciate the visit and we really hope it will bring a turning point in the tension in this area. It is unfortunate but maybe the loss of a young man’s life will bring peace and stability in the farming community in South Africa," he said.

