Julius Malema to forge ahead with EFF protest rally in Senekal

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed that the party’s protest rally planned for Senekal in the Free State, where white farmers violently stormed the court, damaged property and burnt a police vehicle last week, will go ahead. Racial tensions remain high in Senekal after a young white farm manager, Brendin Horner, 21, was murdered last week. Police Minister Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited the area on Tuesday. Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where he and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are facing charges of assault against a policeman, Malema accused the police of being scared of white people. He said the red berets and the party’s ground forces would be heading to Senekal where they would protect state property from white protesters, which the police had failed to do.

“We are not scared of them. We are going to get them on Friday. We are going to face white men face to face,” Malema said.

Malema and Ndlozi briefly appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court where the matter was postponed to October 28 and 29 to hear the application by the media to broadcast the trial.

Malema took a swipe at the police who maintained their presence as he addressed a group of EFF supporters outside the court, saying the police were quick to monitor black people but they were scared to deal with white people even when they were violent.

“You cowards allowed white people to burn your cars. You are cowards. We are not cowards. We are getting them come Friday. And there is no one who can stop us,” he said.

The DA has blasted Malema, accusing him of incitement to violence.

The DA has laid criminal charges and lodged a complaint with Parliament’s ethics committee against Malema.

Malema pointed out that the EFF would not be in Senekal to protect those accused of the killing of Horner, but to confront white arrogance and criminality.

“We have no business with murderers. That black man who killed a white man must go and rot in jail. It is not our problem.

“We do not protect criminals but we will never allow white men to show us what they showed (Nelson) Mandela during the negotiations.

“That thing must have ended there. That white arrogance should have ended there,” he said.

Political Bureau