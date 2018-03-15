Kenyan police have revealed how they prevented a major terrorist attack from taking place in Nairobi which would have killed hundreds of civilians. Picture: AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim

Nairobi – Kenyan police have revealed how they prevented a major terrorist attack from taking place in Nairobi in February which would have killed hundreds of civilians.

Kenya’s Daily Nation reported on Thursday that several terror suspects had been arrested in Isiolo County in February, one of whom had booked a hotel room for almost a week near the Central Police Station in the capital, overlooking Judiciary buildings and a government installation which they had planned to target.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the suspects had planned to use a Suicide Vehicle Bound Explosive Device (SVBIED) which was to be driven to Nairobi.

But before it reached its destination, the vehicle - which was loaded with approximately 80kg of TNT explosives and contained five AK-47 assault rifles, 1 099 rounds of ammunition, and 36 fully loaded magazines in their car - was intercepted by police.

After the vehicle was towed to Nairobi for scrutiny, police discovered that the suspects had laced it with eight projectiles and shrapnel materials, including ball bearings to maximise injury.

One of the suspects, Abdimajit Adan, 24, who booked the hotel room near the Central Police Station 10 days earlier, had travelled to Merti in Isiolo Country the day he was arrested.

He left a note with the hotel management asking them to reserve the same room for him because he would be back.

He was arrested alongside Mohammed Nane on Thursday, February 15, after a brief exchange of fire.

Police found a third suspect was killed at the scene in Yamincha, while two others escaped.

The arrests and interception are believed to be one the most successful by Kenyan police in recent times.

