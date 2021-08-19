KZN men on their way to Gauteng arrested after cops find bags of dagga in their car

Johannesburg – Three men from KwaZulu Natal men are behind bars after they were allegedly found with bags of dagga while driving on the N3 in Harrismith, Free State. The men, who are from Bergville, were nabbed on Tuesday after 6pm while on their way to Gauteng.

Colonel Thandi Mbambo of the Free State police said the Harrismith Highway Patrol officers had spotted a suspicious white Toyota Avanza with the Gauteng registration plates and stopped it along the N3 near Intabazwe township. “The vehicle with three male occupants was searched and the police noticed plastic bags loaded inside the vehicle. It was escorted to Harrismith police station for a further search where 38 bags containing dagga weighing 131 kg, to an estimated street value of more than R170 000, were found. “All three suspects aged 24, 27 and 39 were arrested and were expected to appear before the Harrismith Magistrate court on Thursday on charges of dealing in dagga.”

Three days ago, two suspects were arrested after they were allegedly found with 68 bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of R1.16 million on the N1 freeway in Paarl. Their arrests came after members of the Western Cape detective unit reacted to information that a Toyota Quantum on the N1 was transporting a consignment of dagga destined for Cape Town. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the route was monitored and the vehicle was eventually spotted between Paarl and Klapmuts. The driver was instructed to pull over.