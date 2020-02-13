Pretoria - In a bid to urgently address water challenges in QwaQwa, Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has this week given stern directives to her department and Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality to move with speed in implementing long term solutions in QwaQwa.
In a statement on Thursday, the department said a noticeable number of the pipes for the 1.4km pipeline were delivered in Phuthaditjhaba on Tuesday. “As a result, two boreholes were drilled and equipped in Kestell Section 5 this week in order to ensure water supply for the location and surrounds.”
The drilling and equipping of the remaining pipeline will continue over the coming weekend, and it’s expected to progress for a period of six months.
Minister Sisulu has reiterated her plea to QwaQwa residents to exercise patience as work continues to bring about immediate relief, whilst looking at long-term solutions.
The minister has also sent a stern warning against criminal activities that are meant to distract progress and incite violence in communities.