Malema condemns police’s response at Brendin Horner trial, but AfriForum defends farmers’ fury

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed the response by police after a protest by farmers turned violent outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in support of murdered farm manager Brendin Horner’s family. However, civil rights organisation AfriForum, who had addressed the community of Senekal and branded farm attacks and murders as a form of terror, defended the farmers, saying in a statement: “The fury that the people expressed here today is the consequence of the cruelty of a problem that simply persists, coupled with government’s lackadaisical attitude towards farm murders.” Emotions ran high as hundreds of farmers and residents had gathered in the Free State town in protest against the murder of the 22-year-old farm manager, who had been savagely beaten and his body tied to a pole on a farm near Paul Roux last Friday. White farmers overturned a police vehicle & burnt it in Senekal. Also fired 2 shots. Literally above the law.#NibasabaniAbelungu pic.twitter.com/5GFAVStyhW — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) October 6, 2020 Two shots were fired, court property destroyed and a police vehicle overturned and set alight by the angry farmers when suspects Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa were taken to their holding cells. Police acted with circumspection and eventually gained control of the situation and called for reinforcements.

However, the police’s response was far too tame for Malema’s liking.

Current situation in Senekal, and not even one rubber bullet was fired...White privilege at it’s best! pic.twitter.com/a0sChHnY6I — Gobetse 🇿🇦 (@G_Manchidi) October 6, 2020

‘’Whites don't play; they are dealing with this clownish government of their puppet @CyrilRamaphosa. No single rubber bullet shot. Can you imagine if it was black people?’’ Malema said on Twitter.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the matter was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.

Makhele said after the court proceedings a group of farmers demanded that the suspects be handed over to them. He said the group had damaged court property while forcing their way to the cells.

“Two shots were fired from this group but no one was injured,” said Makhele, who added that while the situation is still tense, police had restored order.

A Twitter user had posted earlier: “Like so many other farmers I’m on my way to Senekal to display my grief and anger with the brutal murder of Brendin Horner in Paul Roux, Free State.

’’Like so many other farmers I hold the @MYANC responsible. They created and maintain this poisonous environment. The world must know!“

IOL