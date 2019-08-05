File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Bloemfontein for allegedly strangling his 43-year-old sister to death and is expected to appear in court, Free State police said on Monday. Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said a case docket was opened and registered at Bainsvlei police station after the body of a domestic worker was discovered by the employer at Edenglen Townhouses Complex, Waterberg Avenue, Spitskop on Friday.

Covabe said the employer alleged that she left the deceased alive at approximately 6:55am when she left for work. She then returned at 5:30pm in the afternoon and found her body inside the house.

“There was no indication of forced entry into the house. She then called the police. On investigation, it was discovered that the deceased had bruises around her neck and that gave the impression that she could have been strangled to death. There were also empty medicine containers found near her body,” Covane said.

On Saturday, members of the Bainsvlei detective branch arrested the suspect who is known to be the deceased’s brother.

