Man bleeds to death after incident during lover’s tiff

Johannesburg - A lover’s tiff following a night of drinking ended tragically when a man bled to death after being struck in the eye with a plate. Lucas Magwagwa’s girlfriend, Thami Victoria Mokoena, 30, was arrested and charged with murder. According to Free State Police spokesman Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, Magwagwa and Mokoena had gone out for drinks on Saturday but later started arguing. During the argument, the two went home. On their way, another argument erupted and a witness stopped them from fighting.

When they arrived at home, they started fighting again.

“Mokoena allegedly threw a side plate at the deceased. It hit him of the left eye and he bled profusely. Police were called to the scene by the witness and the deceased was found in a pool of blood. He was declared dead on the scene,” Makhele said.

Mokoena, who was arrested the same day and charged with murder, appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court where she was released on warning.

She is expected back in court on October 30.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has pleaded with victims of domestic violence to report such incidents as soon as possible. “Those who feel uncomfortable in their intimate relationships should seek help as soon as possible as toxic relationships often leads to unwanted death,” Motswenyane said.

IOL