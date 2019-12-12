Rustenburg - A 29-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend with a knife and pouring hot water over her, appeared in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Thursday, Free State police said.

Spokesperson Constable Puleng Lebakeng said Joseph Mogotle Mashinini was arrested on Wednesday, after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend with a knife and scalded her with hot water at their home in Bohlokong on November 29.