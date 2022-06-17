Man sentenced life imprisonment for murdering, robbing elderly woman

Cape Town - A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Free State High Court for murdering an elderly woman on her farm outside Smithfield. Tshediso Andries Motsoele was also sentenced to a further 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Johanne Andriette Bisset, 73, was found dead next to her car by her husband on December 14, 2020. According to evidence before the court, Motsoele went to Bisset’s farm at about 9am. He had noticed her husband, the owner of the farm, riding his bike to the neighbouring farm which was close by.

Motsoele then made his way to the house and noticed Bisset was leaving her house and getting ready to get into her car. Once in the car, he pulled her out of the car and banged her head against the pole of the carport. He stabbed her twice in her neck and robbed her of her earrings and rings which amounted to R78 000.

Bisset’s husband later returned to discover her lifeless body and immediately contacted police. Within four hours, Motsoele was traced around Smithfield. While searching his home, police found blood stained blue overalls with jewellery on his bed.

The outcome of the forensic investigation positively linked Motsoele to the crime. The victim’s husband also positively identified his wife’s earrings. During sentencing, Judge Sylvia Daniso was adamant to send a clear message that no violence against women will be tolerated.

Motsoele was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. She ordered the sentences to run concurrently. [email protected]