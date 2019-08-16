File picture: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - Free State police on Friday said they are searching for suspect/s after the body of an unknown woman was found near a primary school in Welkom. Police also requested the public to assist in tracing the relatives of the woman in her thirties, as no one has come forward to identify her.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, on Monday at about 8:30am, a man was driving his bakkie on the road to collect manure at the cow kraal at Saint Helena behind Saint Andrews school when he discovered the body of the woman and alerted the police.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police found the woman lying on the ground between two trees. She was certified dead by emergency service personnel. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was killed somewhere and dumped there,” Thakeng said.

The deceased sustained bruises on both rib cages, a laceration to the right forehead, fractured left wrist, bruises on the neck and left thigh. The deceased is medium in complexion, short hair, she was wearing a yellow Kaizer Chiefs T-shirt.

“Anyone with positive information regarding the incident or who might know the deceased relatives, should please contact Detective Sergeant Tsie Matlokotsi of Welkom Detective Services at 057 391 6240 during office hours or 078 758 5658,” said Thakeng.

African News Agency (ANA)