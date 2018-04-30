Bloemfontein - The body of a man was found in stormwater drain in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

In a statement, the private ambulance service said when its paramedics arrived at Att Horak street, fire and rescue services were already on the scene.

"Upon further assessment, the body of a man was found lying in the stormwater drain. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared dead at the scene."

Police were on the scene investigating the circumstances around the incident.

African News Agency/ANA