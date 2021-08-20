Man’s whose girlfriend was killed in a ’hijacking’ arrested for her murder

Johannesburg - A man whose girlfriend was killed in a ’hijacking’ has been arrested for murder and perjury after the alleged killers implicated him in the crime. The 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, a few days after the arrest of the two men who allegedly slit the throat of his girlfriend Nnini Pule. They allegedly pointed police to the direction of the man who was then arrested and also charged with Pule’s murder as well as perjury.

Colonel Thandi Mbambo of the Free State police said on May 13 this year, the man arrived at the Theunissen Police Station to report a hijacking incident. Holding a 2-year-old baby boy, he told police that he was attacked by two men alongside the road about 4km from Winburg to Senekal where he was driving with his girlfriend and baby boy. He claimed that he grabbed the child during the hijacking and fled but the attackers then drove off with his girlfriend.

Police launched a manhunt for the car and the man’s girlfriend. “Later, the body of 24-year-old Pule from Hennenman was found inside the boyfriend's vehicle with her throat slit. “After thorough investigations by Detective Warrant Officer Dingtekane Mothibi of Winburg Detective Services, two suspects, Mojaki Phara 24 and Sebongile Soul 26 were arrested on August 14 in Theunissen.

Mbambo said the arrest of the first two suspects led police to the third suspect who is the boyfriend. “Further investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s boyfriend on August 19 at his parents home at Phomolong, Hennenman,” she said. The man was expected to appear at the Winburg Magistrate Court on Friday to face charges of murder and perjury. He will be joined by Phara and Soul in the dock.