Maselspoort Resort: Police investigating a case of assault, suspects warned to appear in court

Police are investigating a case of common assault after two black teenage boys were allegedly assaulted by a group of white males at a resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day. Glen SAPS members were called to attend to reports of a fight at the Bloemfontein holiday resort in the afternoon.

On arrival, officers found the groups had dispersed. A parent of one of the victims told the police that his two teenage boys, aged 18 and 13, were assaulted by a group of white males during an argument about the use of the swimming pool. Glen police are investigating a case of common assault The suspects, who are all white males, were warned to appear in court. The court date is to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said the incident would receive the necessary attention, adding that the SAPS condemned the behaviour which was recorded in a video that went viral. Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also condemned the behaviour. Sisulu she she had noted, with “utter disgust”, the reports of “a racist attack by a group of white men on black children”.

She said she supported all steps the Free State provincial government, including the Office of the Premier, has taken, among them having instructed the MEC of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Makalo Mohale, to deal with the matter urgently and engage law enforcement agencies. Sisulu said: “I call on law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter decisively and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book, to send an eloquent message that incidents of racism have no place in our democracy.” IOL