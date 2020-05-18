Mother, two kids found murdered in Free State township

Police in Zamdela, a township near Sasolburg, are investigating a triple murder case after a mother and her two children were found dead in their home.

On Sunday morning, the police were called to a house at Extension 3, Zamdela, where they found the body of a female and two children in the bedroom. The deceased all appeared to have been stabbed with a sharp object, a Free State police spokesperson said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a 37-year-old mother and her two children, boys aged nine and two, were killed between 10pm on Saturday and 5am the next day.

A 16-year-old boy, who was also in the house at the time of the incident, was unharmed. The police are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the woman's husband.

An investigation continues and no one has been arrested. Anyone with information should please contact the police in Zamdela at 016 974 6001 or 016 974 6002 or call Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or alternatively send information via My SAPS App.