Nketoana Municipality speaker car set alight. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Nketoana Municipality speaker Rakgetla Abram Mokoena's bakkie was set alight at his house in Reitz in the Free State, police said on Friday. Police said Mokoena spotted two unknown men who torched his vehicle.

"According to the complainant, he was asleep when he heard a loud noise at about 00H15. He went outside to check and realised that his vehicle was on flames," Free State South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"After putting out the fire he checked security cameras and noticed two men sprinkling fuel over his vehicle. The suspects had their faces covered with balaclavas and as a resulted they could not be identified."

Bethlehem Cluster Commander Major General Jan Tsotetsi appealed to anyone with information that could help police arrest those involved, to come forward.

A case of malicious damage to property has been opened for further investigation.

Those with information was asked to contact Investigating Officer, WO Riaan Kriel on 082 419 6599

African News Agency (ANA)