Johannesburg - Police in the Free State province said on Monday they were looking for an unknown man alleged to have raped a six-year-old boy just outside Lindley on December 18. They said the victim and another boy aged nine were playing at an open veld when the suspect lured them to nearby cattle kraals and attacked the younger child.

The nine-year-old managed to escape and ran to the police station to report the attack.

"The suspect has been described as tall, dark and wearing long water boots. He speaks South Sotho," a statement from the police said.

Bethlehem cluster commander Major General Jan Tsotetsi urged all parents to always monitor the movements of their children.

“Know where they are, who they are with and what they are doing,” he said.

