Pensioners beaten to death for their car

JOBURG – An elderly couple in their 60s have died after being beaten to death by robbers who then stole their car. While the woman was killed at home, the robbers took the husband with in the stolen car and his body was found dumped in a house in the area the following day.

Two suspects aged between 28 and 35 were arrested in Zamdela, Free State and were expected to appear at the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court today to face charges of murder and robbery. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele of the Free State police said on Sunday about 5pm, officers visited a house in Watersen Street, Sasolburg, after receiving a frantic call from the man’s brother who indicated that he had been trying to get hold of his brother and wife since Friday to no avail. He said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a 63-year-old in one of the outside rooms with her hands tied.

“It was discovered that she sustained injuries on the head and neck. Her partner and his motor vehicle, a white VW Jetta were missing. A case of house robbery and murder was opened for further investigation.” Makhele said while conducting further investigation, officers came across a motor vehicle fitting the description of the missing VW Jetta in Zamdela on Sunday. Inside, he said, were three people.

“They (police) tried to stop the vehicle but a shooting ensued between the suspects and the police forcing the suspects to evade arrest by running on foot. “On Monday, the search and tracing continued, which led to the discovery of the body of a 64-old-year man, at a house in 7 Lategan Street, Sasolburg. He had been beaten to death and there was no one else in the house,” Makhele said, adding that they were also trying to determine who the house belongs to. “Investigations continue and police are still tracing the third suspect who is still at large.”