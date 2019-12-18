File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Police in Heilbron, Free State, have asked for the community's help in finding missing teenager Vusi Ndumo. Thirteen-year-old Ndumo lives at a place of safety in Welkom. He disappeared while visiting his grandmother during the school holidays.

According to provincial police, Ndumo was last seen on Friday December 13 at about 7.30am, when he was visiting his cousin. His cousin's home is two houses away from that of the missing child's grandmother.

Ndumo was wearing a blue T-shirt, maroon trousers and navy blue shoes.

Anyone with information on the young man's whereabouts should contact detective sergeant Fongoqa on 082 049 5208.