WELKOM - Sixteen people were injured, four seriously, when a minibus taxi veered out of control and rolled into a swamp on the side of the R730 at the Bronville intersection outside Welkom in the Free State on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 3.20pm to find that all the passengers had managed to extricate themselves from the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

Fourteen adults and two children were treated on the scene before being transported by ER24 and another emergency service to a private hospital in Welkom for further care.

The South African Police Service (SAPS), as well as the local traffic department, were on the scene for further investigations, Campbell said.

