Police arrest murder suspect’s mom and brother for allegedly hiding evidence

Johannesburg - The mother and brother of a man accused of killing his police officer girlfriend have been arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice. They allegedly withheld information from the police. The information would have helped in the investigation of Constable Madikotsi Mota Malinga’s murder. Her body was found behind the swimming pool wall in Reitz on Saturday, August 21.

Moscow Yiga, 31, was arrested on the same day and charged with murder. Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said police interviewed Yiga’s 49-year-old mother and 37-year-old brother in the hope that they could help with the investigation. He said it had later turned out they had not been truthful with the police.

“They were were arrested for defeating the ends of justice, after it emerged that they failed to provide crucial evidence that could assist with investigation. They allegedly hid evidence that could have helped the police to resolve the case. “They will appear together with the suspect on August 30.” Makhele said Malinga had called her colleagues in the early hours of Saturday, at around 2.15am, seeking assistance and alleging that her boyfriend was assaulting her.

He said Malinga and Yiga were in a relationship but did not live together. “The two police constables, who were off duty with the sergeant who was on duty at a time, went to search for her. “Malinga’s body was found lying behind the wall near a swimming pool in Reitz around 6am. It is suspected that she was strangled to death.